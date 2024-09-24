Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,023 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

