Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Lifted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

