Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 456.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 945,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,357 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.