Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.