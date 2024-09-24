Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $781,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $295.94 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $298.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.