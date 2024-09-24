Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19,133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,091.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,033.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,111.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

