Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $80,594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

