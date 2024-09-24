300,000 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

