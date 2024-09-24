Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics makes up about 2.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,578 shares of company stock worth $12,071,151. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

