Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Sells $1,746,354.12 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 24,081 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,746,354.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,929.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 89,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

