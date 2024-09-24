Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,420 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 633,421 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,451.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

LEGH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

