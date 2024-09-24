Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO John Bryan Kitchen Purchases 11,170 Shares

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 11,170 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,741.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ascent Industries Trading Up 3.8 %
Ascent Industries stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
