Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($50,615.96).

Shares of Speedy Hire stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.30 ($0.49). 754,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,228. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £167.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.77.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

