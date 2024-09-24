Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £37,800 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($50,615.96).
Speedy Hire Price Performance
Shares of Speedy Hire stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.30 ($0.49). 754,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,228. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £167.65 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.77.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
