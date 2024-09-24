PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £122.76 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($164.38).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Rob Harding bought 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of £126.73 ($169.70).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAY traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 687 ($9.20). The company had a trading volume of 59,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,268. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 445 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 591.90. The company has a market capitalization of £496.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,408.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.