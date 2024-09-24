ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,478 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $881.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $821.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

