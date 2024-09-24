Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,117. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $196.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

