iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.35

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 181152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

