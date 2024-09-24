Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $664,784 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

TWST opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

