Front Street Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.91. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.