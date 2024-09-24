Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 957,052 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 957,052 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TCS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $618.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $0.13 to $0.07 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

