Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FNDE stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

