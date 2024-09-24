Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
