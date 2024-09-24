The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. St. Joe makes up 5.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $3,213,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,030,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

