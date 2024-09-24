Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.53 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $119.27 billion and approximately $53.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00266560 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,386,817,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,243,573,831 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
