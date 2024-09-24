USDB Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, USDB has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $255.89 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00266560 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 255,309,552 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 255,295,899.71870342. The last known price of USDB is 0.99847269 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,538,616.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

