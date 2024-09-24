Monero Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $168.59 or 0.00266795 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $53.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,191.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00541301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00076772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

