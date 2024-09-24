ERC20 (ERC20) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.59

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $89.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.93 or 1.00092953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00149321 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

