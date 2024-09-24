Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $106.45 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $106.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.89 or 0.00029896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,191.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00541301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00266795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00076772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,869,772 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

