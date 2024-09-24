Status (SNT) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.47 million and $1.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.93 or 1.00092953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,097,709 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,930,472.46897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02351884 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,247,389.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.