BNB (BNB) Price Tops $606.92 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $606.92 or 0.00960446 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion and $2.15 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,408 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,440.61409912. The last known price of BNB is 601.86320938 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $2,103,126,433.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

