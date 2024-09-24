Steem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.42 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.33 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,191.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00541301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00266795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00076772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,192,684 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

