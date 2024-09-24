Cardano 24 Hour Volume Hits $291.27 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and approximately $291.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.47 or 0.04138987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00043040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

