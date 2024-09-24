Tremblant Capital Group Acquires 3,513 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,102.63 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,157.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,906.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,696.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

