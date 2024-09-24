Tremblant Capital Group Purchases New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 557,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,663,000. Mobileye Global makes up about 1.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

