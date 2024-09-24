Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,310.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $344.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.46 and its 200-day moving average is $313.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

