Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

