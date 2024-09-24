Tremblant Capital Group Sells 75,284 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,284 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up approximately 3.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

