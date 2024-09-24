Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 6.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

