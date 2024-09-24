Tremblant Capital Group Sells 33,317 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,317 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 0.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $68,825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $25,114,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

