Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.