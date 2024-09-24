Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DEO opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.61%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

