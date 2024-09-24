Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 17.8% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.12 and a 200-day moving average of $358.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.