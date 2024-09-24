Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ciena by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock worth $498,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ciena Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

