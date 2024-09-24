Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

