Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,520,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.