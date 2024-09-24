Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,520,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

