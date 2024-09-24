Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
USB stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.
U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on USB
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp
In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.