Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 882 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

