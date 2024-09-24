Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

