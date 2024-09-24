8,333 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,757 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 47.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Q2 by 4.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,644. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.