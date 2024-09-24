Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 334.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

